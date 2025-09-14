Beauty Trailer Review: Offers a Rollercoaster Ride - Watch Here

Beauty, starring Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra, in the lead roles, is directed by JSS Vardhan and produced by Adidhala Vijaypal Reddy and Umesh Kumar Bansal. The film has already generated excitement with its promotional material. The glimpse, teaser, and songs have made a strong impression. The story and screenplay are provided by R.V. Subrahmanyam.

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, who launched the theatrical trailer of the movie, stated, "Happy to launch the trailer of Beauty! A film meant to be experienced on the big screen with your families. Releasing in theatres this September 19th…."

The trailer offers a deep insight into the film’s storyline. It begins with a cute love story and humorous exchanges. The hero to his girlfriend, "If I ever get angry with you, don't leave me." She replies, "Leaving you is like leaving my breath behind." He then jokes, "All those quotes on the back of autos must be your ideas, right?"

The narrative then shifts to a compelling father-daughter bond. A hardworking, middle-class cab driver promises his daughter a scooter for her birthday but fails to fulfill it, leaving her disappointed. She decides to elope with her boyfriend, but the police intervene. Unfortunately, she goes missing, leading to a tense confrontation between the father and the boyfriend, which heightens the intrigue of the trailer.

Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra appear apt in their roles as lovebirds. While the initial portions showcase a charming love story, the narrative soon takes a dramatic turn. Naresh stands out as the emotional core of the film, portraying a hardworking and devoted father who goes to any length for his daughter. Nitin Prasanna brings intensity to the screen with his powerful performance.

Director JSS Vardhan deserves appreciation for skillfully balancing romance, humor, and intense emotional drama. Shrie Saikumaar Daara’s cinematography sets the perfect tone, while Vijay Bulganin’s stirring score enhances the overall narrative. The film's grand production values are evident throughout.

Vasuki, Nanda Gopal, Sonia Chowdhary, Murali Goud, and Prasad Behara also play prominent roles in this eagerly awaited movie, which is set to release on September 19th. The trailer promises a roller-coaster of emotions, raising expectations for the film's theatrical release. Vanara Celluloid, Zee Studios, and Maruthi Team Product proudly present the film Beauty.