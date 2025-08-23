Beauty Teaser Released, Releasing on September 19

Beauty teaser has been released. This intimate tale explores the intertwining of youthful romance and the cherished bond between father and daughter, all set against the backdrop of middle-class life.

Featuring Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra, Beauty is directed by JSS Vardhan, acclaimed for his work in Geetha Subramanyam and Hello World, with production helmed by Adidhala Vijayapal Reddy and Umesh Kumar Bansal. The film’s screenplay and story, penned by R V Subrahmanyam.

The emotionally compelling and heartwarming teaser introduces the main female character and shows the warmth and deep feelings in the family. It also includes light moments of humor that reflect everyday middle-class life, making the characters feel real and relatable.

As the teaser goes on, the mood becomes more serious and shows hints of struggles and problems the characters will face. It ends by focusing on the love, sacrifices, and determination of parents, bringing out the emotional heart of the film.

Beautiful visuals and music by Vijay Bulganin, along with cinematography by Shrie Sai Kumaar Daara, add to the experience. Ankith Koyya gives a strong performance, and Nilakhi Patra shines as the lead actress. The film also features well-known actors like Naresh, Vasuki, Nanda Gopal, Sonia Chowdhary, Nithin Prasanna, Murali Goud, and Prasad Behara.

Post-production is complete, and Beauty will be released in theaters on September 19th. The film promises to be one of the most touching movies this year, celebrating love, family, and strength. Vanara Celluloid, Zee Studios, and Maruthi Team Product