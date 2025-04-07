Beauty First Song Kannamma Released, Watch Here

Vanara Celluloid is stepping into the world of cinema with an ambitious slate of projects, beginning with their much-talked-about mythological thriller Tribanadhari Barbarik. The film marks the company’s grand entry into production and signals a bold vision to explore diverse genres.

Collaborating with Zee Studios, Vanara Celluloid’s next venture is Beauty — a romantic drama helmed by acclaimed filmmaker J S S Vardhan, celebrated for hits like Geetha Subramanyam and Bhale Unnade. Backed by producers Adidhala Vijaypal Reddy and Umesh KR Bansal, the film features Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in lead roles. The story, crafted by RV Subramanyam, also benefits from his contribution to the screenplay. Music is composed by the sensational Vijay Bulganin, promising a soul-stirring soundtrack.

The film’s first single, Kannamma, has already struck an emotional chord with audiences. A tender, melodic ode to young love, the song beautifully encapsulates the sweet romance between the lead characters. Lyricist Sanare’s poetic touch, coupled with the heartfelt vocals of Adithya RK and Lakshmi Meghana, creates an enchanting experience. The chemistry between the singers shines through, adding a layer of authenticity and warmth to the composition.

Visually, Kannamma is just as evocative. The romantic visuals align perfectly with the music and lyrics, enhancing the emotional pull of the track.

The film boasts a talented technical crew with Shrie Sai Kumaar Daara behind the lens, SB Uddhav handling the edit, and art direction by Baby Suresh Bhimagani. Supporting the lead pair is a strong ensemble cast that includes Naresh, Vasuki, Nanda Gopal, Sonia Chowdary, Nithin Prasanna, Murali Goud, and Prasad Behara.

With anticipation building, the team will be announcing the release date for Beauty soon.