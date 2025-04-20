ALCC Movie Big Ticket Launched, Release Likely on April 25

Under the banner of LR Film Circuits, the film ‘ALCC’ (O Universal Bachelor), directed by Leleedhar Rao Kola , is gearing up for its grand release. The recently launched trailer received a positive response from audiences, generating good buzz. Now, the team hosted a grand pre-release event attended by industry guests, media, and well-wishers. In this program,

Hero JP Naveen expressed his gratitude, saying,

“I sincerely thank all the media friends for attending today’s event. For a youngster with no background, getting an opportunity as a lead actor is very rare — and the media knows that best. I’m truly thankful to director Leleedhar Rao Kola garu for giving me such a big break. The cinematography and music in this film have come out wonderfully. I request everyone to support newcomers like us.”

Heroine Sravani Setti said,

“My respects to all the dignitaries on stage. I’m thankful to director Leleedhar Rao Kola garu for this opportunity. The visuals and music in this film are excellent. Leleedhar Rao Kola garu, being a teacher by profession, has now followed his passion and stepped into direction. This film is made with a fresh approach, and I’m sure the audience will enjoy it.”

Director Nagesh shared his thoughts:

“My greetings to everyone present here. Whether it’s a small film or a big one, unique content should always be encouraged. Though this is a small film, it offers a fresh perspective. Director Leleedhar Rao Kola has crafted it very well. Just as a farmer doesn’t quit farming due to losses, we too won’t stop making films because of failures. We’ll continue striving to make meaningful cinema.”

Director Samudra added,

“Leleedhar Rao Kola is a good teacher who has inspired many young minds with valuable lessons. Today, he’s taken a new path as a director and producer with this film. I sincerely wish ALCC movie becomes a grand success.”

Finally, director Leleedhar Rao Kola spoke from the heart:

“My heartfelt thanks to all the guests and media friends who came forward to encourage our film. We made this movie with great passion, and I truly believe it will connect with the audience. Our entire team has worked very hard, and I thank each one of them. I also express my sincere gratitude to directors Nagesh garu and Samudra garu for their unwavering support.”

The makers are planning to release ‘ALCC’ movie on April 25.