Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala Making Video Stuns Movie Lovers

Aadi Saikumar is set to push boundaries with Shambhala: A Mystical World—a high-concept spectacle that’s turning heads for its scale, storytelling, and visual grandeur. Helmed by Ugandhar Muni and bankrolled by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner, the film is being mounted on a massive ₹12 crore budget—marking the most ambitious project of Aadi’s career.

A newly released making-of video offers a sneak peek into the film’s cinematic scale, showcasing mystical artifacts, adrenaline-pumping action, and immersive world-building. Set across three striking timelines—1980, 1,000 years ago, and a staggering 10,000 years in the past—the narrative promises a seamless blend of mythology, history, and the supernatural.

Aadi steps into the role of a geo-scientist who embarks on a mysterious, time-defying quest that transcends eras and realities. The film also stars Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, and others in pivotal roles.

Currently in the final stages of post-production, Shambhala has been shot extensively at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, and is gearing up for a teaser launch soon. With its rich visuals and epic scope, the film is poised to be a milestone in Aadi Saikumar’s evolving filmography.