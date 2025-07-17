The 100 Director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar Thanks Audiences, Opens Up About Making a Responsible Cop Drama

After a promising debut with his film The 100, director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar expresses heartfelt gratitude to audiences and the media, while reflecting on his journey of making a meaningful and socially conscious film.

Sasidhar, who made his directorial debut with the Telugu action thriller The 100, has been receiving widespread appreciation for his gripping storytelling and emotional depth. The film is steadily gaining word-of-mouth momentum for its refreshing take on the cop genre and its thought-provoking themes.

“I’m overwhelmed by the appreciation coming in for the film. The 100 was never just another cop story for me—it was about blending emotion, urgency, and responsibility in today’s climate,” shares Sasidhar.

Starring RK Sagar, Misha Narang, and Dhanya Balakrishna, The 100 dives into the psyche of a sincere police officer caught between duty, trauma, and a relentless pursuit of justice.

“We made this film with honesty. It talks about justice, pain, and the silent battles many people fight every day. I thank everyone who walked into theatres and connected with it. I’m also grateful to the media for recognizing our intent and supporting the film,” he adds.

The audience response has been especially strong among women, many of whom shared how deeply they related to the film’s emotional layers and underlying message. “Hearing from women who said the film touched them or made them feel seen—that means a lot to me. It proves why we need to tell stories with sincerity and courage,” Sasidhar reflects.

The film has also drawn appreciation from prominent personalities across the country.

“When you put your heart into a story, the universe sends the right people your way. I am deeply thankful to respected leaders and icons like former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu Garu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Garu, Naagababu garu M.L.C., Anjana Devi Garu (mother of Megastar Chiranjeevi), and powerful police officers like VC Sajjanar Garu I.P.S for their kind words and encouragement. What more could I ask for my debut film?”

He also extended his gratitude to the team behind the project.

“A heartfelt thanks to my producers Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu, and J Tharak Ram, and to my hero RK Sagar for trusting my vision and standing by the film through and through,” says Sasidhar.

Looking ahead, the director is eager to explore diverse genres and hopes that the journey of The 100 will lead to more meaningful collaborations.

“This is just the beginning,” he smiles. “I want to tell more stories that matter.”