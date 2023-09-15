Mark Antony Review, Rating 

Starring: Vishal, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Ritu Varma, Abhinaya, Redin Kingsley, Y.G. Mahendran

Director: Adhik Ravichandran

Producer: S. Vinod Kumar

Music Director: G.V. Prakash Kumar

Cinematographer: Abhinandan Ramanujam

Editor: Vijay Velukutty

Actor Vishal’s Mark Antony has been released in the theatres after its trailer created enough buzz. How is the movie? What can we expect from the sci-fi gangster film? Read this space...

Plot: Antony (Vishal) and Jackie (SJ Suryah) are gangsters who are extremely loyal to each other. When Antony kills rival Ekambaram's brother, the latter seethes with vengeance and kills Antony. This makes Jackie live with 26 years of 'paga'.

Antony's son Mark, who is now a mechanic, stumbles across a fantastical telephone that can make him talk to anyone from the past. This helps him know some secrets about his dead father, Jackie's motives and more.

Performance: Vishal, for the first time, enjoys playing a different role. He shines in the two roles he gets to play. SJ Suryah steals the show as a gangster with a weakness for women and a desire to lead. Sunil is good in the role of a gangster with two shades.

What’s hot: Suryah and Vishal deliver a stellar performance through and through. Some comedy scenes really are very good, especially in the second half when the peculiar situations take on a life of their own.

Mark Antony has got a feast of a climax with the entry of an unexpected character in the climax.

Director Adhik Ravichandran, despite a complicated story and the shifting timelines, doesn't waste his time. He gets to the point and never confuses the audience.

Ritu Varma, Abhinaya and the Silk Smitha-lookalike get meaningful characters. The first of them, known for Pelli Choopulu, gets a rare female lead character.

GV Prakash Kumar's music is a huge asset. He keeps the proceedings stylized.

What’s not: The comedy quotient should have bee spiked in some areas. Nevertheless, it is a small flaw.

Verdict: Watch this gangster comedy with a fantasy twist. The land telephone is going to make you like the whole idea.