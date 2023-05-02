Motorcycle racing: India's Geoffrey Emmanuel set for World JuniorGP debut

Estoril (Portugal), May 2 (IANS) Geoffrey Emmanuel will become the first Indian to participate in the FIM World JuniorGP World Championship this weekend in the opening round of this Moto3 feeder series, scheduled here from May 5 to 7.

It will be a landmark moment for both Emmanuel and Indian motorsports this weekend at the Circuit de Estoril in Portugal when the Chennai-born 18-year-old steps up for the challenge.

Geoffrey, son of Emmanuel Jebaraj, winner of seven National titles, is representing team Cuna De Campeones which has produced the likes of 2020 World champion Joan Mir besides Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta among many top-notch riders.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship, comprising seven rounds, is a junior-class race event that runs under FIM Moto3 regulations and acts as a Moto3 World Championship feeder class. It is considered to be among the most competitive junior championships in the World.

As part of the preparations, Geoffrey shifted to Valencia, Spain, last year, and participated in the Hawkers European Talent Cup, a one-make championship by Honda.

"The European Talent Cup was a steep learning curve for me, given the very competitive environment and racing on new circuits. But overall, it did a lot of good for my confidence. I now look forward to the World JuniorGP season which is a big step forward for me as I chase my MotoGP dream," Geoffrey was quoted as saying in a release on Tuesday..

Earlier this year, Geoffrey tested in Estoril and Valencia, riding the 2018 KTM RC 250GP bike, to prepare for the World JuniorGP season.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey's younger brother, 17-year-old Johann Reeves Emmanuel, is taking part in the FIM JuniorGP European Talent Cup that will be run on the same weekend as the World JuniorGP.

