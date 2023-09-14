MotoGP Bharat: First batch of race bikes and equipment land India, reaches Great Noida

Great Noida, Sep 14 (IANS) With just a week left for the race, the first batch of equipment for the MotoGP Bharat has started arriving at the Buddh International Circuit with -- superbikes, their engines, tires and safety barriers landing in New Delhi and transported to the venue.

The race -- the first MotoGP event in India -- is scheduled to be held at the Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24.

“The arrival of equipment has added to the excitement of the race. Most of the bikes for the event landed in New Delhi and were transported to the Buddh International Circuit under heavy police security. The remaining bikes and equipment will arrive in the next lot,” said Amit Sandill, Racing Director, FairStreet Sports, the Indian promoters of MotoGP.

Meanwhile, Indian actor and television personality Rannvijay Singha also toured the circuit on Thursday. Known for his love of bikes and adventure, Rannvijay had a first-hand experience as he went around the Buddh International Circuit.

MotoGP Bharat will see close to 40 teams participating with 80 riders. Some of the biggest names from the racing world including Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Red Bull KTM, Jorge Martin of Prima among others, will be seen in action.

The high-pulsating action of MotoGP Bharat will be exclusively broadcast on Sports18 and live-streamed on JioCinema in India.

