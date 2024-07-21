Most Australian welders exposed to cancer-causing fumes, finds study

Sydney, July 21 (IANS) A team of researchers here on Sunday said at least 46,000 Australian welders are exposed to high levels of dangerous, potentially cancer-causing fumes at work — and little is being done to protect them.

The research team surveyed 634 workers and employers involved in welding from across Australia and asked a series of questions about their work, including the tasks they undertook.

The survey revealed about 90 per cent were being exposed to ‘welding fume’, a mixture of very fine particles and gases produced when a metal is heated above its boiling point.

Welding fume is a known carcinogen in humans.

Of the participants found to be exposed to welding fume, 76 per cent were deemed to be exposed at a high level, while other carcinogenic metals were also often present — most commonly hexavalent chromium and nickel.

A joint Curtin University's School of Population Health and University of Sydney project funded through the Centre for Work Health and Safety, the Australian-first study was published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health.

Dr Renee Carey said this new research showed many welders in Australia could be at risk of developing serious health problems.

“Data shows at least 60,000 people are employed as welders, however the number of people who complete welding tasks as part of their job would be far higher,” Dr Carey said.

“Welding fume exposure has been associated with various adverse health effects, including cancer, respiratory disease, neurological disorders and reproductive effects.”

The study also looked at the actual levels of exposure to welding fume and the use of control measures in workplaces. This will be the subject of a forthcoming report.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.