Anurag Thakur slams Congress for 'Emergency' and 'Constitutional breaches'

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed that a thorough study of the Constitution by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would reveal the grand old party's past actions, including the imposition of the Emergency and disregard for Constitutional norms. Anurag Thakur stated that the preface of this edition clearly documents the party's breaches of Constitutional principles and guidelines.

He referenced senior advocate K.K. Venugopal's account in one edition, alleging that during the Congress government's tenure, the judiciary faced threats, and Indira Gandhi advocated for a "committed judiciary". The preface of the copy that Rahul Gandhi flashes has been written by Venugopal.

Anurag Thakur's outburst against Rahul is part of the BJP’s mission to expose what they claim as the Congress' historical disrespect for the Constitution, attributing their recent electoral losses partly to the opposition's campaign against alleged attempts to amend the Constitution.

The government has even designated June 25, the date of the Emergency in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day), underscoring their narrative.

Anurag Thakur emphasised that merely displaying copies of the Constitution or taking oaths will not alter the fact that the Congress, in their view, consistently disrespected it, contrasting it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonstrated reverence.

He contended that the Congress, during their decades-long rule, altered and compromised the Constitution's integrity to perpetuate the Gandhi family's control, insisting that Rahul Gandhi owes the nation an apology.

Anurag Thakur stated that Rahul Gandhi and his party are showing more love for the Constitution than their actions reflect. Merely displaying copies of the Constitution and taking false oaths will not change the truth.

He said that if anyone has disrespected the Constitution, it is the Congress and the Gandhi family. By imposing the Emergency in 1975 and imprisoning the entire opposition, they completely distorted the Constitution, he remarked. They separated the essence of the Constitution from its soul, which is referred to as the preamble of the Constitution, he added.

