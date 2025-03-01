MoS Suresh Gopi, Priyanka Gandhi back protesting Kerala Asha workers

Thiruvananthapuram, March 1 (IANS) On its 20th day of protest before the State Secretariat, the Asha workers got support from Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi who visited them and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi through her social media page.

The Asha workers are demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000 plus retirement benefits, and the clearance of pending payments.

Actor-turned-politician Gopi, the only BJP Lok Sabha member from Kerala told the protesters when he visited them that he would bring all their demands and needs before the Centre.

“I will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also the Union Health Minister about the workers' demands and will see what can be done to see if the criteria can be reviewed so as to make it a centrally sponsored one,” said Gopi.

Priyanka Gandhi in a post on X wrote that the Asha workers are one of the greatest strengths of our public health system, selflessly serving communities, especially in times of crisis.

“They became an integral part of India’s healthcare network during Dr Manmohan Singh’s first term as Prime Minister. From risking their lives on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 to providing maternal care and health services to countless families across India, they have ensured that healthcare reaches even the most marginalised,” the Congress MP said.

“In Kerala, ASHA workers are protesting for a rightful increase in their meagre honorarium of Rs 7000, far less than what their counterparts receive in Karnataka and Telangana. Their fight is a fight for dignity and respect. It is appalling that women who are the backbone of society should have to beg for their rights like this. Instead of justice, all they have got from the Kerala government is apathy and attempts to silence them,” Gandhi wrote in the post.

“The Indian National Congress stands in unwavering solidarity with Kerala’s Asha workers. My sisters, your fight will not be in vain. When the Congress UDF comes to power next year, we will ensure that your wages are raised and that you receive the respect and recognition that you rightfully deserve,” she added.

In Kerala, there are an estimated 26,000 Asha workers who are considered to be the backbone of the state’s health response and have won huge applause.

As the Kerala Assembly is all set to resume its sitting on March 3, the protesting Asha workers will be marching towards the Assembly so as to open the eyes of the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the CPI-M which by now has belittled the protests as one that is led by an alleged militant group.

