MK Stalin announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh for electrocution victim families

Chennai, March 1 (IANS ) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs.5 lakh each to the families of four people who lost their lives due to electrocution in Inayam Puthenthurai, Kanyakumari district.

The incident occurred during the annual festival celebrations at the St. Antony's Church in Inayam Puthenthurai on Saturday.

The victims, Vijayan (52), Sobhan (45), Manu (42), and Jestis (35), were attempting to move an iron ladder when they came into contact with a live wire, resulting in their electrocution.

Expressing deep condolences and shock over the incident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the compensation from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to support the families of the victims.

Four persons were electrocuted when they were making preparations for a festival at St. Antony’s Church in Enayam Puthenthurai, a coastal village in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday.

The accident happened when they tried to remove an iron ladder from the path on which a ceremonial procession was supposed to take place as part of the festival.

The deceased were initially taken to the Kulithurai Government Hospital before being shifted to the Asaripallam Government Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.

After being informed about the accident, District Collector R. Alagumeena and Superintendent of Police R. Stalin visited the spot.

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Member Vijay Vasanth reached the hospital to assess the situation, officials said.

