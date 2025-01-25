Mooney, Wareham’s onslaught fuel Australia’s whiteball washout of England in Ashes

Adelaide, Jan 25 (IANS) Australian opener Beth Mooney outscored the entire England lineup as Australia-W defeated England-W by 72-runs in another dominating performance in the Ashes series

Beth (94*) continued her purple patch with the bat, anchoring Australia's innings of 162/5 at the Adelaide Oval. England's chase was then nothing short of disastrous in the face of a clinical and ruthless Australia as they were bowled out for 90. Georgia Wareham (3-11) and Darcie Brown (2-25) led the way as England crumbled to 7-48, and were eventually bowled out in 17.3 overs.

After Beth’s onslaught in the first innings, Australia continued their dominance in the second innings with Brown bowling out opener Sophia Dunkley with her first delivery. Wickets followed at regular intervals as England captain Heather Knight tried to save the innings for her side but her 40-run contribution went to waste with no batter able to support her out in the middle.

The England skipper was the last wicket to fall as she was caught off Aussie skipper Tahlia McGrath’s bowling in the 18th over to end the visitor’s misery.

The 72-run victory concludes the white-ball leg of the 2025 Women's Ashesand Australia Women have clean-swept all the ODI and T20I games. It is just the one-off Test match that remains and it is worth 4 points if one side wins. It will also be the first day-night Test to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and will begin on Thursday.

Australia Women will have the chance to win the multi-format series 16-0, something that hasn't happened since 2013 whereas England Women will be looking to end the tour on a positive note.

Brief score: Australia 162 for 5 in 20 overs ( Beth Mooney 94 not out, 23; Freya Kemp 1-20, Alice Capsey 1-25) beat England 90 all out in 17.3 overs (Heather Knight 40; Georgia Wareham 3-11, Darcie Brown 2-25) by 72 runs

