Monte-Carlo Masters: Alcaraz survives Fils scare to enter semis

Monte-Carlo, April 11 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz displayed nerves of steel and relentless grit to pull off a dramatic comeback win over France’s rising star Arthur Fils in the quarter-finals of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday.

In a riveting contest of power, precision, and tactical accumen on the iconic Court Rainier III, Alcaraz weathered a barrage of heavy-hitting to emerge victorious 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and secure his place in the semi-finals.

The World No. 3, who is seeking his first title in The Principality, was pushed to the brink by the fearless Fils, who came out swinging from the first ball. The 20-year-old Frenchman used his footwork and ferocious forehand to dictate terms early, snatching the first set and forcing Alcaraz onto the defensive. At 5-5, 0/40 in the second set, the match was on a knife’s edge.

But Alcaraz held his nerve—and serve. Saving all three break points with a mix of grit and guile, the Spaniard seized his lone opportunity in the very next game to break Fils and level the match. The set point, fittingly, was sealed with a breathtaking lob that left the crowd on its feet and Fils stranded at the net.

“In the third set, I just tried to play good tennis, stay aggressive and be strong mentally and physically,” said Alcaraz after the win. “It’s all about waiting for your chances. Fils is playing at a really high level and it took everything to get through.”

Fils continued to challenge, breaking early in the decider, but Alcaraz’s depth and precision began to wear him down. Targeting the Frenchman’s backhand and mixing in trademark drop shots, the Spaniard rattled off five consecutive games to complete a memorable win in two hours and 23 minutes.

The match marked Alcaraz’s toughest test of the tournament so far, having eased past Francisco Cerundolo and Daniel Altmaier in earlier rounds. Now into his 10th ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, Alcaraz will face fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the final. A win in Monte-Carlo would also lift him past Alexander Zverev to World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings.

This is only Alcaraz’s second appearance in Monte-Carlo, having lost in his debut match in 2022. After a disappointing early exit in Miami last month, he seems to be rediscovering his best on clay—a surface he openly embraces. “I have missed clay,” Alcaraz said with a smile. “The drop shot, the movement—it’s good to be back and feeling confident again.”

For Arthur Fils, it was another impressive showing in a breakout year. Having already made the quarter-finals in Indian Wells and Miami, the young Frenchman looked poised for his first Masters 1000 semi-final but fell short due to untimely errors in the pressure moments.

