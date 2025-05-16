Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark at Doha Diamond League

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, has finally done what fans and pundits have been waiting years to witness—he’s broken the fabled 90-metre barrier in javelin throw. At the 2025 Doha Diamond League, two-time Olympic medallist Chopra hurled his javelin to a stunning distance of 90.23 meters on his third attempt, instantly taking the lead and electrifying the atmosphere in the stadium.

The 90m distance wasn’t just about numbers. For years, the 90m mark had become a symbolic mountain for Chopra—a distance he came close to several times, often finishing just short with throws in the high 88s and 89s.

Despite winning Olympic gold at Tokyo, World Championship gold in Budapest, and ruling the Diamond League, one question lingered: When will Neeraj breach 90 meters?

That question has now been answered—with authority.

In front of a packed crowd and a competitive field that included world-class throwers, Chopra delivered when it mattered most.

The impact of the new coach, Jan Zelezny, was apparent as Neeraj finally crossed the finish line that he had attempted several times in the last few years. Chopra has recently appointed three-time Olympic gold medallist Zelezny of the Czech Republic as his coach, replacing Dr. Klaus Bartonietz.

After a steady start in the first two attempts, he unleashed the big one in his third—his javelin slicing through the Doha night sky and landing beyond the hallowed mark. A roar erupted, not just from the crowd, but across social media and sports circles in India and beyond.

With this throw, Neeraj joins the elite club of 90 m+ javelin throwers, which includes reigning Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, reaffirming his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats. The relief and joy were evident on his face—this was more than just a statistic; it was a personal milestone.

Doha is his first big meet of the season, where Neeraj faced top stars like two-time world champion and 2024 Olympics bronze-winner Anderson Peters of Grenada, Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, who won here in 2024, the German duo of Julian Weber and Max Dehning, Kenya’s Julius Yego and Roderick Genki Dean of Japan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.