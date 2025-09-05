Molineux returns as Australia reveal Healy-led squad for Women's ODI WC

Melbourne, Sep 5 (IANS) The seven-time Cricket World Cup winners Australia have named Alyssa Healy-led strong 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, with Sophie Molineux making her international return.

Australia will finalise its preparations for the mega event with three ODIs against hosts India from September 14-20 in New Chandigarh and New Dehli, before opening its World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Indore on October 1.

Molineux returns to the side after a knee injury sidelined her in December. She will likely miss Australia's ODIs against India but is expected to be available for the World Cup.

Nicole Faltum and Charli Knott will join the squad for the ODI series, returning home for the start of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL).

Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth have been included in their first 50-over World Cup squad, while Grace Harris could play her first ODI World Cup match during the tournament having been a part of Australia's title-winning squad at the 2022 event in New Zealand.

"A World Cup in India is one of cricket's biggest assignments, but we believe this group is up for the challenge. The valuable experience the squad has gained from several sub-continent tours in recent years, as well as exposure through the Women's Premier League will be beneficial in tackling the unique demands of Indian conditions," said National Selector Shawn Flegler.

"Across the winter we've seen some terrific performances right through the group - whether that be through the Australia A series, The Hundred or domestic cricket in England - with players personalising their preparations which looks to have put them in good stead.

"Nicole Faltum and Charli Knott continue to impress and will join the squad for the three ODls as part of their ongoing development, before returning home for the opening rounds of the WNCL. The extended nature of an ODI World Cup can be a challenge, and we believe this group has the depth and versatility to meet those demands," he added.

Ten of the 15 members named featured in the previous edition of the tournament back in 2022, with skipper Alyssa Healy taking charge of the squad in her third Cricket World Cup.

Healy will be complemented by the likes of Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner and Tahlia McGrath, who bring in a wealth of experience.

Australia will face each of the other seven nations across the round-robin format, with the top four sides progressing to the semi-finals on October 29 and 30. The Final will be played November 2.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.