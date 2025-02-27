Mohan Singh Bisht elected Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) BJP’s six-time legislator Mohan Singh Bisht was on Thursday elected as the Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposed his name.

The motion moved by Chief Minister Gupta was seconded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while Gajender Singh Yadav backed the second motion proposed by Anil Kumar Sharma.

Soon after being elected the Deputy Speaker, Bisht conducted the House proceeding and concluded a very eventful day in the Assembly which saw discussion on the CAG report on the AAP government's excise policy.

In his first appearance as the Deputy Speaker, Bisht, 67, announced the adjournment of the House till 2 p.m. on Friday.

Earlier, in the day Bisht thanked the BJP for honouring a loyal leader of the party like him by naming him for the constitutional post of Deputy Speaker.

“I am committed to following the rule book and maintaining discipline in the Assembly,” Bisht told IANS.

He said the CAG report on excise policy will be discussed in the House and the corrupt AAP leaders will be held accountable for every penny misappropriated by them.

The legislator from Mustafabad defeated Adeel Ahmad Khan of the AAP by over 17,000 votes in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

Bisht, one of the most prominent Delhi BJP leaders from Uttarakhand, has a huge voter following in Northeast Delhi. His earlier five election victories in Delhi Assembly polls were from Karawal Nagar seat.

Earlier in the day, Bisht took part in a discussion on the CAG report and recalled his interactions with former Delhi Chief Ministers Madan Lal Khurana and Sahib Singh Verma who showed zero tolerance to corruption.

During the day's proceedings, Bisht even sought a change in name of Mustafabad to Shiv Vihar, citing a popular demand of his electorate.

