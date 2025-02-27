Bengal: RPF apprehends two for vandalising booking counter at Bandel station, assaulting constable

Kolkata, Feb 27 (IANS) Two persons were arrested for vandalism at the Bandel railway station on Thursday. The arrests are a result of a zero-tolerance policy of the railways towards such activities within its premises and on trains.

"We have clear instructions from the top that no sort of vandalism is to be tolerated. Even a juvenile was not spared for vandalising AC coaches of the Swatantrata Senani Express at Madhubani station, earlier this month. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is now maintaining vigil at all stations," an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

He said that there was an altercation between some people and a booking clerk at the Bandel station around 3.25 pm on Thursday.

He said that the men had queued up to purchase unreserved tickets when the paper roll apparently ran out, adding that the altercation started when the booking clerk sought some time to replace the paper roll.

"This is common procedure. Paper rolls have to be replaced from time to time. It barely takes 2-3 minutes. Unfortunately, the people at the UTS counter were not ready to cooperate and started smashing the windows of the booking counter. When the RPF tried to stop them, they assaulted constable Raju Das. Finally, the RPF was forced to chase away those involved in the hooliganism. Two were apprehended and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) post at Bandel station," the spokesperson said.

A case has also been registered against them under relevant sections of the Railways Act.

