Iran unveils new warship, military equipment

Tehran, Feb 27 (IANS) Iran's armed forces received a new domestically built warship and several pieces of homegrown military hardware in two separate ceremonies on Thursday, local media reported.

The warship, named Martyr Rais Ali Delvari, was handed over to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy in a ceremony at the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, attended by IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) said.

The vessel has a sailing endurance of 5,000 nautical miles (9,260 km) and is capable of firing missiles with an operational range of 750 km, the report added.

During the ceremony, the IRGC Navy also unveiled several speedboats equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles, capable of reaching speeds of 110 knots (over 203 km/h), Xinhua news agency cited ISNA as reporting.

Salami praised the rapid development and deployment of domestically produced military hardware, saying the advancements had been made despite Western sanctions.

Last week, Iran had unveiled its new domestically-developed missiles, drones, artillery and air defence systems.

The equipment was displayed during the second phase of the IRGC Ground Force's 'Great Prophet 19' exercise in southwestern Iran, attended by the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Baqeri.

Among the unveiled systems were the BM-450 ballistic missile (200 km range), the Fat'h-360 short-range satellite-guided tactical ballistic missile, the Fajr-5 long-range missile, smart precision-guided 122 mm rockets, and the short-range Majid air defence system, IRNA reported.

New drones included the Mohajer-10 and Mohajer-6 strategic drones with enhanced engines, and various kamikaze UAVs, including Golaleh, Dalahoo and Shahoo destroyer drones.

Earlier this month, Iran had unveiled three new domestically developed satellites in the Iranian capital Tehran to mark its National Space Technology Day.

Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh had said the country plans to conduct two space launches in the coming weeks, before the end of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20.

On September 27, 2024, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force successfully launched the homegrown imaging satellite Nour-3 into orbit.

