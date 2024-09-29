Mohammad Yousuf steps down as Pakistan men’s selector, citing personal reasons (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf has stepped down from his role as a member of the selection committee for the senior men’s cricket team, citing "personal reasons."

The development comes weeks after Pakistan suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, which further compounded their poor form in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Yousuf had been part of the selection panel that picked Pakistan's squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup in June, where the Babar Azam-led team crashed out of the tournament in the group stage.

Despite Pakistan’s struggles in recent months, Yousuf was retained in the revamped selection panel alongside Asad Shafiq in July. But Yousuf announced on Sunday that he would step down ahead of Pakistan’s first Test against England, scheduled to begin on October 7.

“I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team for 'personal reasons.' Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket. I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness,” Yousuf wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that Yousuf has voluntarily stepped down from his role as a member of the national men’s selection committee to focus on other key responsibilities within the cricket board.

“The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Yousuf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member. Yousuf will continue to play a pivotal role at the PCB, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as the batting coach at the High Performance Centre,” said the PCB.

Yousuf was the head coach of the Pakistan U19 side that finished third in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, held in South Africa. Pakistan's struggles in the World Test Championship have been evident, as they currently sit eighth on the points table with just 16 points, having won only two out of their seven matches.

Shan Masood, who took over as Test captain from Babar Azam last year, has also faced scrutiny, as he has yet to win a Test match, with five consecutive losses under his leadership. A series loss to England at home next month will increase Pakistan men’s troubled times in cricket.

