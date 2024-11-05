Mohammad Salahuddin appointed senior assistant coach of Bangladesh

Dhaka, Nov 5 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Mohammad Salahuddin as the senior assistant coach of the Bangladesh men's cricket team. Salahuddin's contract will extend until March 15, 2025, aligning with the tenure of head coach Phil Simmons.

His first assignment in this role will likely be during Bangladesh’s upcoming tour of the West Indies, which kicks off with a four-day warm-up match in Antigua.

Salahuddin is no stranger to the Bangladesh cricket scene, having previously served as both an assistant and fielding coach under prominent figures such as Dav Whatmore and Jamie Siddons. His coaching journey began in earnest when he took on the role of specialist coach at the BCB's national cricket academy from 2010 to 2011.

Salahuddin later took his talents abroad as the head coach of Singapore in 2014, further enhancing his credentials. He holds an ACC-Cricket Australia Level 3 accreditation.

"When I took over as BCB President, I made a commitment to provide opportunities for deserving candidates to contribute to the national team set-up and Salahuddin brings with him a wealth of experience, pedigree, and knowledge, making him the ideal candidate for this role. I firmly believe it is time to integrate more capable Bangladeshi coaches into the system," Faruque said in a statement on Tuesday.

Widely recognised as one of Bangladesh’s leading cricketing voices, Salahuddin has experienced a tumultuous relationship with the BCB over the years. Notably, he was appointed as a batting consultant in 2017, only for the board to rescind the decision at the last minute.

He also played a crucial role in nurturing the careers of several key players, including Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, during their formative years. His influence extends to the current generation of cricketers, such as Jaker Ali and Mahidul Islam Ankon, who have benefited from his coaching expertise.

