Mohammad Nabi looking beyond Champions Trophy, says 'future will depend on fitness'

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Afghanistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who was part of their first-ever ODI side, is still not thinking about hanging up his boots and is planning to play beyond the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy starting from February 19.

Now 40 years old, Nabi remains an elite all-rounder and has just helped Fortune Barishal win the Bangladesh Premier League. He is now back on Afghanistan duty, 16 years after he was part of the team that beat Scotland in Benoni in his country’s first-ever ODI.

And he has not yet decided whether the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 will be the last time he pulls on an international jersey. “I’m still thinking (about the future). These might not be my last ODIs, I will probably play fewer ODIs and give chances to the youngsters to build experience," ICC quoted Nabi as saying. “I’ve discussed with the senior players and in the high-level games, maybe or maybe not, we’ll see. It will depend on my fitness.

“The preparations for the Champions Trophy have been good. I’ve been busy playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and was a champion over there. I’m preparing myself for the Champions Trophy now. I did three sessions with the national team in Abu Dhabi so I’m in good shape," he added.

The senior player added that winning the BPL title lifted his morale which he will carry to the eight-team marquee tournament. “Winning the BPL gave me more confidence, from a tough position in the final. In the whole tournament, we did really well and my performances were good as well, bowling and also batting, I helped finish the job in four or five matches. I feel really good, it’s building confidence.”

Nabi is part of Afghanistan’s group of spinners who will be crucial to their chances in Pakistan, with Nangialai Kharoti, the 20-year-old left-armer, the latest to be added to the squad. He has made an immediate impression since he got his chance and will join the likes of Nabi and Rashid Khan, who sits at the top of the ICC Men’s ODI bowling rankings.

Nabi added: “Kharoti is in the 15-man squad. He’s a youngster, who has been doing really well over the last two years. He’s a very good spinner but he’s a good fielder as well. He bowled really well against South Africa and Ireland in Sharjah.

“Hopefully he can get some more wickets in the Champions Trophy, it would be good for the team. I’m also really happy for Rash,” he said of Rashid, who recently became the most prolific wicket-taker in the history of T20I cricket, overtaking Dwayne Bravo.

“He’s the greatest bowler in the world in T20 and Inshallah, he will have 1000 wickets soon! He’s still young, still energetic, and still has a hunger for more wickets. On the pitch, he’s aggressive and will fight every ball, he brings extra energy. Off the pitch, he’s a very normal person who enjoys every moment away from cricket.

“That is the plus point and he has really helped with the youngsters. He comforts them and talks to them to help their development. He is very good at making them feel comfortable in the changing room.”

Afghanistan find themselves in a group with Australia, South Africa, and England, in their maiden appearance in the tournament. They will hope to kick on from reaching the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, while Nabi also has longer-term ambitions.

His son Hassan Eisakhil is just 18 but has started to make an impression, with Nabi hoping that one day they may share the field while representing their country.

He added: “It’s my dream (to play for Afghanistan together). Hopefully, we can do it. He is doing very well. In the last two games, he scored a hundred and 95. He is a hard worker and I’m also pushing him to do work.

“I want him to make his own goals, if you want to get to be a high-level cricketer, you have to work hard. It’s not enough to make 50 or 60, you have to score 100+. He’s listening and pushing all the time. When he can talk to me, I try to give him advice to give him confidence for the game.”

Afghanistan will open their campaign against South Africa in Karachi on February 21.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.