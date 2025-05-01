Mohammad Amir joins Essex for Vitality Blast campaign

Chelmsford (UK), May 1 (IANS) Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has rejoined Essex for 2025 season Vitality Blast campaign after previously representing the club between 2017 and 2019.

With 71 wickets in 62 international T20 appearances at an average of 21.94, the left-arm seam bowler will strengthen the Eagles’ bowling attack for the 2025 T20 Blast.

Director of Cricket, Chris Silverwood, worked with Mohammad Amir in 2017 and during his 21 matches for Essex, the bowler took a total of 24 wickets. Although he didn’t feature in the knockout stages, Amir was part of the club’s historic double-winning squad in 2019, contributing nine wickets in five appearances.

Throughout April, Amir has been representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, where he has taken seven wickets in 6 matches.

On signing for the club, Amir said: “I am very excited to join Essex once again. I have always enjoyed my time at this club where I feel at home and the love I received from the team and the amazing supporters was overwhelming.

“I look forward to contributing to the team and hopefully help the club achieve success this season.”

Director of Cricket, Silverwood, said on the signing of Amir: “We are thrilled to welcome Mo back to Chelmsford and are very excited to see him in Essex colours again. I know the experience and skillset he brings having worked with him with here before.

“He will certainly strengthen what is an already strong squad for our T20 Blast campaign this season.”

Amir will represent the Eagles throughout the entirety of the Vitality Blast, including the group stage, with the option to extend his stay should Essex progress to the knockouts.

