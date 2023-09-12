Modi government only gives speeches, does not take action, says Pilot

Jaipur, Sep 12 (IANS) Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Monday targeted BJP and the Central Government and accused them of simply giving speeches but not taking any action.

Pilot said that the Central government does not listen to the plight of the people.

"Apart from giving speeches and sharing knowledge, the Ccentral government has not done any work. Our government made schemes for the poor; they brought RTE, however Modi government brought demonetisation, implemented GST and made gas cylinder available for Rs 1,100," he added.

Pilot unveiled the statue of his father and former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot at Rajesh Pilot Government College here and also addressed a general meeting on this occasion.

He said that the Modi government, with a full majority, has betrayed the youth by bringing Agniveer Yojna.

"As soon as elections come, different dates come. Ram temple will be inaugurated. We say that you should inaugurate it today itself," he said.

"When asked why tomatoes were sold at Rs 200 per kg, they used to tell people to go to Pakistan. Government properties were sold at throwaway prices. To divert people's attention, a discussion was started about changing the name of the country. There was talk of bringing back black money and expelling illegal Bangladeshis. But, not a single work was done. Their transformation journey is a flop. Their job is only to divert attention, provoke people, talk about religion and caste and gain power," he added.

