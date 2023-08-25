MOC approves procurement of pole vault landing pit for CWG Medalist Tejaswin Shankar

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved financial assistance for CWG medalist Tejaswin Shankar, towards procurement of a landing pit for pole vault here Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for his preparation towards the upcoming Asian Games.

"Tejaswin, who qualified for the High Jump and Decathlon events of the Asian Games 2022, will exclusively be using the pole vault pit till the Asian Games next month and post the event, the pit can be used by all practising athletes at the JLN Stadium.

"The Landing Pit (10m x 6.8m x 81), Rain Cover for the pit and the shipping cost for the same will be covered under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding," the ministry release said.

Besides Tejaswin, MOC also approved financial assistance towards the training and participation of pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Rahi will be training in Rio from September 2 onwards, followed by participation in the ISSF Rio World Cup till September 19. TOPS will fund her and her physiotherapist Aishwarya Deshpande's Airfare, boarding/lodging fees, local transportation costs, Rahi's range and training fees, weapon storage fees, visa & insurance fees, and entry fees among other charges.

Along with Rahi, MOC also approved shooter Elavenil Valarivan's proposal for participation in the ISSF Rio World Cup.

TOPS will also be funding Sarnobat's proposals for ammunition testing, barrel testing & grip customization in Europe and shooter Abhidnya Ashok Patil's request for Neil Grip making (grip customization) in Munich, Germany.

TOPS will cover their Airfare, local transportation costs, Grip customization charges, Weapon Servicing changes, Custom Charges, Gun Permit Fees, and Ammunition costs among other expenses, the ministry said.

For Table Tennis players Swastika Ghosh and Payas Jain TOPS will fund their participation towards multiple tournaments and training in Japan under Coach Qui Jian Xian for 20 days.

While TOPS will fund Payas's participation in WTT Star Contender, Skopje, and Swastika will participation in WTT Contender Almaty, WTT Feder and WTT Feeder Stockholm would be covered under TOPS funding.

Both the Paddler's Airfare, Hospitality cost and accommodation costs among other expenses will be covered under the same.

