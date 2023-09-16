Mithali Raj, Harleen Deol, Gujarat Giants make a splash in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 16 (IANS) The Gujarat Giants, which is mentored by the legendary Mithali Raj, is currently in Ahmedabad, and the team, who are part of the Women’s Premier League, met team owners Adani Sportsline and Pranav Adani.

Among the players present were Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma, Shabnam Shakil, Hurley Gala, Sneh Rana, Parunika Sisodia, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Sabbineni, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari, and Monica Patel. Along with them, the Gujarat Giants’ Mentor and Advisor Mithali Raj and Assistant Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer were also present.

“A memorable day meeting Mr. @PranavAdani Sir alongside the talented @GujaratGiants and team Adani Sportsline. His support and vision for women's cricket are truly inspiring. Looking forward to a season filled with dedication and triumph. #GarjegaGujarat,” Mithali Raj tweeted.

“Witnessed the incredible power of cricket today with our diverse and talented @GujaratGiants team! Proud to see players from all over India unite, gearing up for the next season. Women's cricket is destined for great heights! 🏏🙌 #CricketUnites,” Pranav Adani tweeted.

The Adani Sportsline owned Gujarat Giants have begun their preparations for the second season of the Women’s Premier League and will hope to put in a fantastic performance in the upcoming season of the tournament.

Currently, the WPL has five teams involved with the champions Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League was played in totality in Mumbai, with the games distributed between the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India. The dates and the venues for the second season of the WPL though is yet to be finalised on by the BCCI.

Last season, the squad’s head coach is the Australian legend Rachael Haynes, with Harleen Deol being one of their best Indian performers in the opening season of the tournament, having scored 202 runs in 8 games. That apart, South African opener Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner scored two fifties each, while England’s Sophia Dunkley scored the fastest half-century of the tournament, having reached the landmark off 18 deliveries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.