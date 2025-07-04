Missing minors case: Rajasthan DGP appears in HC on 1st day in office; judges criticise cops

Jaipur, July 4 (IANS) On his very first day in office, newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Sharma appeared in the Rajasthan High Court in connection with a habeas corpus petition related to missing minors that was taken up for hearing.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Avneesh Jhingan and Justice Bhuvan Goyal expressed dissatisfaction with the current working style of the police, highlighting that they are still relying on outdated technology in critical cases such as tracing missing children.

The court remarked that in almost every case, police reports claim that the mobile phone of the missing person is switched off, and therefore cannot be traced.

"Today’s youth are smart; they know exactly when to turn off their phones. Relying solely on call records and tower location is no longer enough," said the Bench.

The judges stressed the need for the police to adopt modern technologies, which could significantly improve the recovery rate of missing minors.

Responding to the court's observations, DGP Rajeev Sharma said that the police are already exploring alternative recovery methods and will actively focus on integrating modern technology and digital tools into future investigations.

The court had summoned the DGP in light of several habeas corpus petitions, including one concerning a minor who went missing from the Ramganj police station area on February 6.

Advocate Syed Saadat Ali, representing the family, informed the court that despite a named FIR, the police have made no progress in tracing the child. The court further criticized the lack of inter-state coordination in such cases.

"When the location of a missing minor is traced to the Northeast, Rajasthan police teams are sent from here to apprehend suspects. Instead, the police should immediately coordinate with local officers in the respective state or district to ensure swift action. No accused is going to wait for you to arrive," the court observed.

Highlighting another area of concern, the Bench pointed out that the police have no centralised DNA database and no method for age progression or AI-assisted sketching of missing children.

“We are hearing a case where a two-year-old child disappeared six years ago. The police still do not have any updated image or visual sketch of the child,” the judges noted.

They advised the department to utilise AI-based tools for such sensitive investigations to enhance efficiency. Concluding the hearing, the court said: “You have just joined, and we hope that under your leadership, Rajasthan Police will adopt modern methods and effective investigation practices."

"This will eventually reduce the number of petitions being filed before us.”

In addition, the court sought a detailed report within 10 days in two specific cases, including one involving a youth who went missing from Khatushyamji in Sikar in May 2025.

Advocate Nagendra Sharma informed the court that the Sikar SP was also present during the hearing and that the accused has agreed to undergo a polygraph test.

The court instructed that the findings of the test and overall investigation report be submitted within the stipulated time.

