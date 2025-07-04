Bengal post-poll violence: 2 cops named in connection with BJP worker's murder in CBI's fresh chargesheet

Kolkata, July 4 (IANS) Two police officers including one erstwhile officer-in-charge of a police station under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police have been named as accused in in the latest supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this week at a special court in Kolkata in connection with the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in the post-poll violence in the state after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

The inspector named as accused in the fresh supplementary chargesheet of CBI filed at the special court last month is the then officer-in-charge of Narkeldanga Police Station Subhojit Sen.

The then lady sub-inspector of the same police station, Ratna Sarkar has also been named as an accused in CBI fresh supplementary chargesheet.

These names are in addition to the names of one Trinamool Congress legislator and two ruling party councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mentioned as accused persons in the case in that fresh supplementary chargesheet.

The party legislator named in the latest supplementary chargesheet is the Trinamool Congress legislator from Beliaghata assembly constituency in north Kolkata. The two Trinamool Congress councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) who are named in that supplementary chargesheet are Swapan Samaddar from ward number 58 and Papiya Ghosh from ward number 30.

Samaddar is also a member (mayor-in-council) of KMC.

On July 2, CBI issued a statement informing about the submission of the fresh supplementary chargesheet naming 18 additional accused persons.

With the 18 additional accused persons being named in the chargesheet, the total number of accused persons in the case rises to 38.

Initially, the investigation into the matter was started by the homicide squad under the detective department of Kolkata Police, which in its chargesheet named a total of 15 accused persons.

Subsequently, following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation by registering a case in August 2021 and in September 2021 filed a supplementary chargesheet against 20 accused persons, including the 15 previously chargesheeted by the city police.

Last month, a prime absconding accused in the killing of Abhijit Sarkar was arrested by the CBI sleuths after four years since the killing took place.

The arrested person was Arun Dey, on whom CBI had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000. He was one of the five prime accused persons in the murder of Sarkar, a resident of the Kankurgachi area in North Kolkata in the post-poll violence.

To recall, Abhijit Sarkar was killed on May 2, 2021, soon after the results of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections were declared where Trinamool Congress bagged a landslide victory.

