Missing helicopter found in eastern Russia, four onboard dead

Vladivostok, July 22 (IANS) Rescuers on Monday found the Robinson helicopter that went missing last Friday in Yakutia in Russia's Far East, local media reported.

The pilot and three passengers onboard were dead, Russia's TASS News Agency quoted the press service of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office as saying.

"According to the information received from the head of the Sakha (Yakutia) branch of the Federal Air Transport Agency, the Robinson helicopter was found destroyed during search and rescue operations. The bodies of the pilot and three passengers were found," said the report.

Adverse weather conditions severely hampered rescue efforts last Friday to Sunday. On Monday morning, a Mi-8 helicopter in the Aldan District of Yakutia discovered the wreckage on a mountainside, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to previous reports, the Aviation Space Search and Rescue Center detected that the emergency beacon from the Robinson R44 II helicopter carrying a pilot and three passengers was activated in Yakutia last Friday.

