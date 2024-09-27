Missile from Yemen sets off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv: IDF

Jerusalem, Sep 237 (IANS) Militants in Yemen launched at least one missile toward Israel overnight between Thursday and Friday, setting off air raid sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, the Israeli military said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the missile was "successfully intercepted by the Arrow Aerial Defense System in high altitude".

"Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel," the statement added.

The IDF said the details were still under review, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no reports of casualties.

The country's Air Ports Authority announced that the Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv was temporarily closed for flights.

Yemen's Houthi militants have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians, since the Gaza war began with a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

In July, the Houthis fired a drone at Tel Aviv for the first time, killing a man and wounding four people. Israeli airstrikes in response on Houthi military targets near the port of Hodeidah killed six and wounded 80.

Earlier this month, they reached central Israel with a missile that Israel said was hit by an interceptor and fragmented in the air.

