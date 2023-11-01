Minor dies in Sydney school after being trapped under lift
Sydney, Nov 1 (IANS) Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy on Wednesday, after he was trapped under an elevator at a school in Sydney.
At about 2 p.m., emergency services were called to the school on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a suburb in Sydney's north shore, reports Xinhua news agency.
Upon arrival, officers found a 10-year-old boy trapped under a lift.
Despite attempts to remove the boy, he died at the scene.
NSW Police Force said that a crime scene has been established and a recovery operation is continuing.
The incident occurred in a special primary school and high school for children with disabilities.
Officers remain at the site for further investigation.
