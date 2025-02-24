Military experts focus on strengthening role of women in UN peacekeeping

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Discussions on strengthening the role of women in UN peacekeeping began on Monday at a two-day conference here hosted by the Indian Army at the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK).

The conference, titled ‘Conference on Women Peacekeepers from the Global South’ and bringing together women peacekeepers from 35 nations to explore the evolving role of women in peacekeeping operations, is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, an official statement said.

The conference aims to strengthen the role of women in UN peacekeeping by fostering dialogue, sharing experiences, and improving collaboration among the nations of the Global South, said a statement.

On the inaugural day, the participants met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This was followed by a keynote address by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

In his opening remarks, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani said: "Women peacekeepers have broken the stereotypes, shattered barriers, and risen above challenges to become leaders and protectors of their nation and also in the communities, where they have been engaged in for peacekeeping."

"As a key partner in Global South, India brings forth a wealth of experience, resources and expertise to the table, contributing to the collective effort of developing nations," he said, adding: "We, as representatives of Global South, stand together in strength, resilience and unwavering commitment to global peace."

In his address, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, IS&C, Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor highlighted that international humanitarian law is facing a lot of challenges, making the task of peacekeepers even more challenging.

He also acknowledged that women peacekeepers with their presence, are the role models of women empowerment and encourage women of the host nations to contribute towards the upliftment of their society.

On the inaugural day of the conference, a session on Addressing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse focused on mechanisms for preventing, reporting, and addressing cases of sexual exploitation and abuse in peacekeeping environments.

