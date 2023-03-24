Mild earthquake in Manipur, no damage reported

Imphal, March 24 (IANS) A mild intensity earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit parts of Manipur on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the tremor hit Manipur's Moirang and adjoining areas on Friday morning. The quake struck at a depth of 51 km from the surface. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the authorities worried and having to make structure quakes protective.

Seismologists consider the northeastern Indian region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

