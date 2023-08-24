Microsoft investigating 'unsupported processor' error occurring in Windows 11

San Francisco, Aug 24 (IANS) Microsoft has said that it’s investigating reports of a Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) with a "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR" error message that has appeared on some Windows 11 PCs following the installation of an update released earlier this week.

The new update contains the usual monthly fixes, but it appears to be causing problems with some MSI motherboards, reports The Verge.

“We are presently investigating to determine if this is an issue caused by Microsoft. We will provide an update when more information is available,” reads a support note on Microsoft’s Windows health centre.

Blue Screen errors (also sometimes called black screen errors or STOP code errors) can occur if a serious problem causes Windows to shut down or restart unexpectedly.

Users might see a message that says, "Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer" or a similar message.

According to the company, these errors can be caused by both hardware and software issues.

Moreover, several Reddit users have reported the same BSoD after installing the update, all of whom are running Intel systems on MSI motherboards with the most recent BIOS updates, the report said.

However, it appears that the tech giant has pulled the latest (KB5029351) update from affected systems, but it’s still available for everyone else.

The update went through Microsoft’s usual Windows Insider testing, into the Release Preview ring, and then to retail copies of Windows 11 before issues were reported.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced to shut down its digital assistant Cortana app on Windows 11.

While Cortana in Windows as a standalone app is deprecated, the support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms will end in the fall of 2023.

