Michelle Dockery to star alongside Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'

Los Angeles, April 11 (IANS) Four-time Emmy nominee Michelle Dockery has joined the cast of 'Here', filmmaker Robert Zemeckis adaptation of Richard McGuires graphic novel.

The project reunites Zemeckis with writer Eric Roth, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for the first time since their collaboration on 'Forrest Gump' earned six Oscars including Best Picture.

Paul Bettany also co-stars. Based on McGuire's novel, 'Here' is a breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time and memory.

The innovative story is centered on a place in New England where from wilderness and then, later, from a home - love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations.

