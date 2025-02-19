Mexico relaunches 'Made in Mexico' brand as US tariffs loom

Mexico City, Feb 19 (IANS) Mexico has "relaunched" a "Made in Mexico" brand campaign to bolster national production and cushion the impact of the 25-per cent tariffs on Mexican imports announced by US President Donald Trump.

"The purpose of this effort is for Mexico to move forward, to overcome anything that comes our way, and for us to be united and cohesive," Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Monday.

The launch event was held at the headquarters of the Economy Ministry, a day after the "Made in Mexico" brand and its usage guidelines were published in the Government Gazette, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ebrard said the campaign is part of Plan Mexico, introduced in mid-January, which aims to promote a competitive and united country amid global trade uncertainty.

Plan Mexico is "a roadmap" designed to address the uncertainties of the coming years, as "the rules of world trade are changing and what was familiar to us is no longer what we see," said Ebrard.

Mexico is holding talks with the US on trade, immigration and security issues to prevent the 25-per cent tariffs on Mexican imports starting in March.

On February 1, Trump signed executive orders to impose 25-per cent additional tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10-per cent tariff increase on imports from China, drawing widespread opposition and immediate retaliations. He later paused the tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month to allow negotiations.

Mexico is also looking to stop a Trump executive order imposing 25-per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a move similar to the one in 2018 that mainly affected Brazil, Canada and Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Tuesday that both Ebrard and Omar Garcia Harfuch, head of the Security and Citizen Protection Ministry, will visit Washington this week for talks with their US counterparts.

