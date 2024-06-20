Mewar Premier League kicks off in Udaipur, Bhilwara beat Rajsamand in opener

Udaipur, June 20 (IANS) The Mewar Premier League kicked off on Wednesday night following a grand inauguration ceremony that took place here at the Wonder Cement Cricket Academy, Shikarbadi Cricket Ground.

The ceremony was attended by the former president of the Udaipur District Cricket Association (UDCA) and a member of the royal family of Mewar, Lakshyaraj Mewar.

The first match of the tournament was played between Bhilwara Warriors and Rajsamand Stallions. Bhilwara Warriors defeated Rajsamand Stallions by 49 runs.

Batting first, Bhilwara Warriors smashed 140/6 in the allotted 20 overs on the back of the fine fifty by Yashwant Dangi (53 in 45 balls). Chasing 141, Rajsamand Stallions were restricted to 91/10, cousrtsey of some fine bowling performance Bhilwara Warriors.

Zubair Ali Khan picked four wickets for Bhilwara Warriors and was named as the Player of the Match as Mewar Premier League kicked off in style at the Shikarbadi Cricket Ground, which is Udaipur's first international-standard ground with floodlights.

Organised by 100 Sports and approved by UDCA the League will feature, six formidable teams representing various districts of Mewar. The six teams are Udaipur Royals, Bhilwara Warriors, Chittorgarh Chitas, Rajsamand Stallions, Royal Rajputana Conquerors, and Dungarpur Dragons.

From June 20 onward, each day will feature two exciting matches. The semi-finals and finals of the league are scheduled for June 27 and June 28, respectively.

The league stage concludes on Wednesday, June 26, with Royal Rajputana Conquerors playing Chittorgarh Cheetahs at 4:00 PM and Rajsamand Stallions against Udaipur Royals at 8:00 PM.

