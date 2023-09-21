Messi, Alba leave Inter Miami on injury alert

Washington, Sep 21 (IANS) Inter Miami suffered a double injury scare with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba leaving the pitch in the first half of a 4-0 home victory over Toronto.

Left-back Alba was substituted in the 34th minute of the match at DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale before Messi limped off three minutes later, reports Xinhua.

"They trained normally, and we felt like they were ready to play. I don't believe it's anything new or anything worse than what they have. It's fatigue. I don't think it's a muscular injury," Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino said after the game.

Martino admitted that Messi and Alba are now in doubt for Inter Miami's visit to Orlando City on Sunday and next Wednesday's US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo.

He stressed that the pair would not be risked if they are not fully fit.

"I know we have a final to play, but they won't go near the pitch if they can't play," the Argentine said.

Despite Messi and Alba's withdrawal before halftime, Inter Miami made light work of Toronto, with Facundo Farias, Robert Taylor and Benjamin Cremaschi all on the scoresheet.

The Florida outfit remains hopeful of securing a berth in the Major League Soccer post season as they are five points shy of the playoff places with six games remaining.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.