Mercury soars to 40 degrees in 13 districts, Maha schools get early summer vacation

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) With mercury rising to 40 degrees Celsius in 13 of Maharashtra's 36 districts and above 35 degrees in eight districts, all state board schools in the state shut early for summer vacations here from Friday.

The government has asked the other non-state board educational institutions to take their own decisions depending on their academic calendars and other activities, as intense heat wave conditions prevailed in almost the entire state.

Although state board schools have already shut in the past few weeks for summer vacations, some are conducting special batches for SSC and other courses, but for the non-state board schools, the new academic year 2023-2024 has already started.

Late on Thursday, the state government issued orders shutting the state board schools for the primary, middle and higher secondary early for the current summer.

Accordingly, the annual report cards of the students shall be issued by April 29, though the teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend work till May 2.

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar also suggested that if schools have to carry out certain duties, they must do so in the morning or evening hours.

Most schools conduct special batches or classes in the morning hours and are likely to continue as the students are allowed to return home by 11 a.m.

Non-state board schools will continue their classes as usual but have made arrangements to give adequate drinking water breaks, ventilation in classrooms, permitting PT uniforms, etc to avoid inconveniencing the students.

The schools across the state will reopen from June 15 and those in the Vidarbha region will restart from June 30, as per the government orders.

As per the IMD report on Friday, entire Vidarbha and large parts of Maharashtra are scorching above 40 degrees, most districts are above 35 degrees, with only Mumbai and Ratnagiri reporting below 35 degrees readings.

