Men's ODI WC: Shami 5-18 helps India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Mohammed Shami claimed his second five-wicket haul of the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup, his 5-18 helping India bundle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 55 and record one of their biggest wins in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Shami had figures of 5-1-18-5, taking his overall tally to 45 as he became the highest wicket-taker for India in World Cups, getting past Zaheer Khan's tally of 44 in 23 matches. Shami, who had claimed5-54 against New Zealand earlier in this World Cup, reached the mark in just 14 matches.

Shami, who came into the playing XI after Hardik Pandya was injured, has taken 14 wickets in just three matches so far.

The last time they met Sri Lanka in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo, India bowled them out for 50 in 15.2 overs. On Thursday, India bowled them out for 55 in 19.4 to win by 302 runs.

While Shami claimed 5-18, Mohd Siraj bagged 3-16 as India threatened to get Sri Lanka out for the lowest total ever after reducing the 1996 World Cup winners to 22/7 after 12 over.

It was Mohammad Siraj who claimed 6-21 in the Asia Cup final, on Thursday Shami claimed 5-18 to leave the Sri Lankans shell-shocked.

While Bumrah claimed one wicket, Siraj and Shami bagged two wickets each in their first overs as Sri Lanka ended the powerplay with a paltry score of 14/6.

Bumrah started the carnage by taking a wicket off the first ball, trapping Pathum Nissanka lbw with one that moved back in to strike the back pad, handing the Sri Lankan opener a golden duck.

Siraj followed suit, striking with his first delivery as he trapped Dimuth Karunaratne lbw for a golden ball duck, the ball moving away with the angle and beating the edge to catch the batter below the knee on the crease. Just like Nissanka, Karunaratne also reviewed the decision but could not get the decision of the on-field umpire overturned.

Saraj got his second wicket of the over when Sadeera Samarawickrama chased a wide one and nicked it to Shreyas Iyer at third slip.

Sri Lanka were four down for three runs when skipper Kusal Mendis was castled by Siraj off the first delivery of his second over, as the ball straightened late to beat the edge and hit the top of the off-stump.

Just like Siraj, Shami too claimed two wickets in his first over.

He sent back Charith Asalanka (1) off the third ball of his opening over, as the batter slashes at a short and wide delivery to hand Ravindra Jadeja a catch at backward point.

He made it two in two balls when Dushan Hemantha pushed at a good length ball outside off and behind to Rahul, becoming the third Sri Lankan batter to get a first-ball duck on Thursday.

Shami claimed the third wicket of the day thanks to DRS when the ultra edge showed Dushmantha Chameera (0) had gloved a delivery going down leg-side to keeper KL Rahul, making it seven down for 22 runs.

It was clearly a brilliant bowling display by the Indian pacers who left the Sri Lankan batters clueless. The Sri Lankan batters too did not apply themselves, a couple of them chasing wide deliveries when they should have left them untouched.

Down 22/7 after 12 overs, Sri Lanka looked like getting the unwanted record of the lowest all-out total in ODIs, which is 35, by Zimbabwe (vs SL) and USA (vs Nepal).

They were 29/8 when Angelo Mathews got out for 12 in the 14th over and in danger of failing to get even 50.

They managed that thanks to a ninth-wicket partnership between Maheesh Theekshana (12 not out) and Kasun Rajitha (14), only the third batsman to get into double figures.

Brief scores:

India 357/8 in 50 overs(Shubman Gill 92, Virat Kohli 88, Shreyas Iyer 82, Ravindra Jadeja 35; Madushanka 5-80) beat Sri Lanka 55 all out in 19.4 overs (Kasun Rajitha 14; Mohd Shami 5-18, Siraj 3-16) by 302 runs.

