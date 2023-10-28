Men's ODI WC: Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against South Africa

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistan 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in a league match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Babar Azam’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, the ICC informed in a release on Saturday.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in the release.

Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, the release said.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charges against Pakistan.

