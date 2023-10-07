Men’s ODI World Cup: South Africa’s Markaram script history, smashes fastest ODI World Cup century

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) South Africa batter Aiden Markram smashed the fastest ODI World Cup hundred, scripting history in a mere 49 balls, here on Saturday.

The 29-year-old reached the three-figure mark off 49 deliveries against Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 opener match. The previous record was held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (50 balls against England in the 2011 World Cup).

Markaram ended his inning on 106 off 54 deliveries, comprised of 14 boundaries and 3 maximums.

South Africa's tremendous batting performance was just outstanding, as they reached 428 for 5, which is now the biggest total in World Cup history. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen set the stage with a stunning 204-run partnership for the second wicket, then Aiden Markram blasted out the remaining 20 overs with the fastest World Cup century ever—a 49-ball score.

It was also the first time that three batters have made 100s in a World Cup innings, and the first time any team has managed it since England toured the Netherlands back in 2022.

