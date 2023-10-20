Men’s ODI World Cup: Afridi scripts history, becomes only Pakistani bowler to take 5-wicket haul twice

Pune, Oct 20 (IANS) Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi came out brilliant yet again on a day when the Australian batter tore through the Pakistan bowling attack, and dominated the inning to post a mammoth target of 367/9 in 50 overs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Friday.

Afridi was exceptional with the ball, picking up five wickets and conceding just 54 in his 10 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi scripted a new Pakistan record as he became the first pacer from the country to pick up more than one 5-wicket haul in World Cup history.

Previously, Shaheen had picked up 6 for 35 against Bangladesh at Lord's in 2019.

Afridi broke the opening stand between Mitchell Marsh and David Warner of 259 runs, getting the big wicket of Mitchell Marsh for 129 and removing Glenn Maxwell in the very next delivery.

Afridi got rid of the dangerous Marcus Stoinis for 21 and rattled the tail-end of Australian batting.

Afridi who has been struggling with his form after recovering from injury, credits it as best performance for him.

Australia went on to post 367, thanks to the sensational 163 from David Warner and 121 from Mitchell Marsh.

Chasing the mammoth target, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique are batting confidently scoring half-centuries.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 131/0 after 20 overs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.