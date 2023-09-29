Men’s ODI WC: The support for the sport in India is matchless, and it will truly be a festival of cricket, says Ravi Shastri

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Ravi Shastri, the former India head coach and member of 1983 World Cup winning side, feels that the upcoming mega event will truly be a festival of cricket in the country, as the support which the sport gets in the country is matchless.



After England and New Zealand play opening match in Ahmedabad on October 5, India, the 1983 and 2011 champions, will open its campaign against five-time champions Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai. It’s the first time India is solely hosting the Men’s ODI World Cup.

“The 50-over Men’s Cricket World Cup with the ten top teams taking on each other in India for the title of world champions – it does not get any bigger than this! This is going to be one grand tournament and I can promise you that the atmosphere is going to be exhilarating.”

“I have commentated in several World Cups before, but this stint is going to be very special. The support for the sport in India is matchless, and it will truly be a festival of cricket,” said Shastri in an ICC statement, where he was unveiled as one of the commentators for the World Cup.

Three-time World Cup winner Ricky Ponting, who has held the trophy aloft as skipper twice, joins the commentary panel in India alongside Eoin Morgan, who led England to their first Men’s ODI World Cup title four years ago at Lord’s.

“Lifting the World Cup is every cricketer’s dream, and I am sure there are quite a few captains fancying their chances in India. The competition is evenly matched with most teams very familiar with Indian conditions.”

“The frenzy we witnessed in the 2011 World Cup in India was pretty incredible, but I reckon this year will be even bigger! I’m thrilled to be commentating and can’t wait to call the action,” said Ponting.

In the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals. The 48-match event will be played across ten venues from October 5 to November 19.

“I’m eagerly looking ahead to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The craze for the game in the sub-continent is unparalleled and I am sure the crowds will be out there to see all the teams in action.”

“Winning the World Cup is a dream for any player, and I still get goosebumps thinking of that magical day at Lord’s, when we lifted the trophy after one of the most thrilling ODIs ever. I now look forward to my time behind the microphone, and I cannot wait to get to India!” added Morgan.

Previous ODI World Cup winners like Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden also join the commentary panel. “Winning a World Cup in India is a truly special feeling. There are several exciting teams in the fray this time, and it promises to be one of the great World Cups.”

“May the best team win! It’s great to be part of the commentary panel that will take all the action from the World Cup to fans the world over,” added Lisa.

The trio of Ian Smith, Nasser Hussain and Ian Bishop who brought the curtain down on the 2019 final at Lord’s and in turn provided us with one of the most iconic stints of commentary in the history of sport will be back in the box.

“Commentating in the final of the last World Cup has been a high point of my broadcasting career and that match showed how thrilling this format of the game can be. The 50-over Men’s Cricket World Cup returns to India after 12 years and I am sure there is tremendous anticipation among fans across the country. It’s going to be a great experience soaking in the atmosphere while commentating along with my seasoned colleagues,” stated Smith.

Former international captains Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton along with Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold will also be commentating on the World Cup action.

The World Cup commentary team is rounded off by some of the leading cricket broadcasters in the world with the likes of Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward.





