Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion

Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, on Tuesday, after suffering a concussion during a game against South Africa.

Shadab sustained an injury while attempting a direct hit at the non-striker's end while fielding at mid-on. He fell on his face and was subsequently removed from the field. Pakistan then introduced Usama Mir as a concussion substitute.

"Shadab Khan suffered a concussion in Pakistan's match vs South Africa. After a thorough assessment, the medical panel had no choice but to rule him out of the match against Bangladesh," PCB said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Every precaution is being taken, keeping in mind his health and wellbeing. He will continue to be assessed over the coming days," it added.

This was Shadab’s third concussion since September last year. He had a collision with his Sussex teammate while fielding in the Vitality T20 Blast in May this year and previously during the Asia Cup final last year in Dubai when his head crashed into Asif Ali’s elbow while fielding.

Pakistan hopes for semifinal qualification are still alive in do-or-die match against Bangladesh, they will eye a convincing win over Bangladesh amid all the chaos going around. A fifth loss would essentially end their hopes of progressing further even with two matches still to play,

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first. At the time of writing the report Bangladesh are 18/2 in 5.3 over.

--IANs

hs/bc

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.