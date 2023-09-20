Men’s ODI WC: Jason Roy is a really great mate of mine so it was a really tough call to make, says Jos Buttler

London, Sep 20 (IANS) England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler said telling opener and his really good friend Jason Roy about his omission from the 15-member squad for the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup was a really tough call to take.



Roy, 32, was a crucial member of England winning 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup on home soil with his aggressive knocks. In last two years, he endured spells of being out of form and importantly, missed all four matches of England’s recent ODI series against New Zealand due to back spasms.

Roy’s replacement, left-handed batter, Dawid Malan, made the case strong for his World Cup selection by making 54, 96 and 127 to assure himself of a spot in the squad as well as take Player of the Series award. With Malan asserting his place, Roy was then excluded from the squad, with in-form young batter Harry Brook drafted.

"I don't think any time is easy. It's part of the job as captain that is not enjoyable, whether they're great friends or not, it's not a nice job to do. I certainly feel like it's my responsibility to give that news. He's a really great mate of mine so it was a really tough call to make," Buttler was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

The wicketkeeper-batter hinted at Roy being on standby for the World Cup, and can be again added to the squad if an injury strikes any top-order player. "Jason will be the top-order reserve, absolutely. Harry, we do feel gives us versatility - he can cover one to six in the batting order which is obviously something that's advantageous in a squad."

"But good players miss out, it's the very brutal nature of sport. There's plenty of people outside the 15 who will have felt that they were in with a really good chance of a spot. It's a bad headache to have but a good problem as a selection committee when you have a deep pool of players to choose from."

In preparation for the World Cup, top-order batter Joe Root added to the squad to face Ireland on his request after making only 39 runs in four innings against New Zealand. "It just shows his hunger to play. He's someone who over the last four years because of the schedule probably hasn't played as much 50-over cricket as he would like."

"He's an experienced guy and he knows what he needs. He's arguably the best player in our team and he just knows what he needs to get ready. It was very simple for all involved," concluded Buttler.

