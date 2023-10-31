Men’s ODI WC: I never thought of scoring so many hundreds in these 12 years: Virat Kohli

New India, Oct 31 (IANS) Indian batter Virat Kohli, who is on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of 49 hundreds the most by any batter, has stated that he never thought of scoring so many hundreds in these 12 years.

Kohli has been phenomenal with his performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup with 354 runs in six matches comprising a century (48th) against Bangladesh in Pune.

However, Kohli added unwanted statistics to his ODI World Cup career after getting dismissed for a duck for the first time in the ODI World Cup history when he was caught in the match against England on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Kohli gave his views on how his career has panned out.

“If we talk about cricket, I had never thought of achieving all, as in where my career is and how god has blessed me with such a career span and performances," said Kohli.

"I had always dreamt I’d do this, but I had never thought things would pan out this way exactly, nobody can plan these things, the way your journey is going, and the way things unfold in front of you. I hadn’t thought that I’d score so many hundreds and so many runs in these 12 years,” he said.

Kohli also became the fastest batter to score 26,000 runs in a cricketing career. He achieved this landmark in 567 innings.

Kohli speaking on what his focus has been through the span of his career, said-“My only focus was that I should perform well for the team, and win games for the team from difficult situations. For that, I made quite a few changes along the way regarding discipline and lifestyle. Now I have a single-minded focus on how I want to play the game, and after that, the results I’ve achieved are from playing that way.

"I’ve played cricket by giving my hundred per cent on the field, and the blessings I have got from it have been given to me by God, and I had never thought things would have unfolded this way,” said Kohli.

