Memories still fresh: Ajit Pal Singh recalls 1975 WC glory ahead of golden jubilee celebrations

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) As the Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024 set to bring together the Indian hockey fraternity on March 15, the day holds a special significance, marking the golden jubilee of India's historic 1975 World Cup victory.

On this very day in 1975, the Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Ajit Pal Singh, etched their name in hockey history as they added another laurel to their monumental legacy by winning the Men's Hockey World Cup for the first time. In a thrilling final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, India defeated arch-rivals and then hockey powerhouse Pakistan 2-1 to clinch the prestigious title.

To commemorate this milestone, the stalwarts of the 1975 World Cup-winning team will be felicitated by Hockey India during the annual awards night, paying tribute to their remarkable achievement and lasting legacy in Indian hockey.

Sharing his excitement for the occasion, former India captain Ajit Pal said, "I’m very happy that Hockey India is celebrating this milestone in a big way. After the 1964 Olympic gold, the 1975 World Cup was a major achievement for the Indian team. It has been 50 years since that victory, but the memories are still fresh in my mind."

In the pool stage of the World Cup, the Indian team secured three victories against England (2-1), Ghana (7-0), and West Germany (3-1), while playing out a 1-1 draw against Australia and narrowly losing to Argentina (2-1).

Despite the setback, they topped their pool and advanced to the semi-finals, where they edged past hosts Malaysia 3-2 before defeating Pakistan in the final to claim the title.

Reminiscing about the glorious campaign, the former centre-half reflected, "While there are countless memories from the journey, we faced several challenges along the way but never gave up. At one stage, we suffered a setback against a weaker team like Argentina and found ourselves in a must-win situation. In the semi-final, we were trailing 2-1 against Malaysia but turned things around in extra time to defeat the hosts."

"And, of course, there’s no better feeling than beating your traditional rivals, Pakistan, especially in a World Cup final," he added.

With the golden jubilee celebrations of the World Cup win, the seventh edition of the Hockey India Annual Awards promises to be a momentous occasion, honouring the finest performances and moments in Indian hockey during the 2024 season. With a record prize pool of Rs 12 crore, a total of 32 nominees across eight categories have made it to the final list.

Highlighting the importance of the Hockey India Annual Awards, the former India captain said, "Any player would feel proud and happy to be recognised and honoured in their career by their sports federation. Every athlete plays to achieve success and earn recognition, and Hockey India ensures that their efforts are celebrated at every important step in their career. It’s commendable that Hockey India has been consistently organising such ceremonies for the growth and betterment of not just the sport, but also the players, coaches, and officials."

Speaking about reuniting with his teammates, Ajit Pal said, 'It is always a joy to have these reunion, and I hope this time will be just as special. We certainly miss a few players and members of the coaching staff who have passed away, but they were wonderful people, and their contributions will always be cherished."

The 7th edition of the prestigious Hockey India Annual Awards, scheduled to take place on March 15 in New Delhi.

