Meghalaya teen receives Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Shillong, Dec 27 (IANS) Kisen Wanniang, a 15-year-old youth from Meghalaya, received the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Thursday, officials here said.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 children, in seven categories, for their exceptional achievements at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Thursday.

Kisen is one of the 17 recipients of the national awards.

He received the award for his exemplary bravery.

The youth from Mawlangwir in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills village displayed extraordinary bravery by rescuing four children, aged 9 to 12, from the Maweitksar River during heavy rains on May 25 this year.

A Meghalaya government official said that the son of a single mother working as a domestic labourer, Kisen was washing clothes by the river when he heard the children's cries for help.

"Without hesitation and disregarding his safety, he plunged into the river and courageously saved each child," the official said.

Kisen Wanniang was being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his exemplary courage in the field of bravery, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu congratulated all award winners and said that the country and the society are proud of them.

She told children that they have done extraordinary work, achieved amazing accomplishments, have limitless capabilities, and possess incomparable qualities.

They have set an example for the children of the country, the President said.

The President added that providing opportunities and recognising children's talents has been a part of our tradition.

She emphasised that this tradition should be strengthened further.

She said that in the year 2047 when the country would celebrate the centenary of India's Independence, these award winners would be enlightened citizens of the country.

Such talented boys and girls would become the builders of a developed India, the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the Veer Baal Diwas programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, during which he lauded the 17 children who were conferred with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award in the fields of bravery, innovation, science and technology, sports and arts, and also interacted with them.

